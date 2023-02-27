We want to see your weather photos. Email them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name, city of residence and when and where you took the photo.

A cold and wet pattern is forecast to continue early this week across Sonoma County, bringing rain, winds and a chance for snow at areas of higher elevation, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what is in the forecast:

Monday

• Showers before 10 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. in Sonoma County.

• Some storms could produce small hail.

• High temperature will be 49 degrees, with westerly winds from 16 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

• New rainfall amounts will total between ¼ to ½ of an inch.

Monday night

• A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after 7 p.m.

• Low temperature will be around 35. West southwest winds of 7 to 11 mph.

• New rainfall amounts will total between ¼ to ½ of an inch.

Tuesday

• Showers before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

• Some of the storms could produce small hail.

• High temperature will be near 50 with westerly winds of 14 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.

• New rainfall amounts will total between ¼ to ½ of an inch.

Tuesday night

• A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers.

• Low temperature will be around 32 degrees.

Wednesday

• Sunny, with a high near 54. Winds between 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday night

• Widespread frost, mainly after 1 a.m., otherwise mostly clear with a low around 31 degrees.