For more information, go to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website at socovotes.com , call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

For a list and map of all voting centers and official ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, including the dates and times they are open, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote .

Voters preferring to vote by mail may return their ballots through the mail (it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters Office by Nov. 15), by dropping them off at one of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county or by bringing to a voting center.

Registered voters may also update their voter information, and citizens who are eligible to vote but missed the Oct. 24 voter registration deadline may complete a same-day voter registration form and cast a ballot immediately on-site at one of the vote centers. This includes Election Day.

At a voting center, in addition to in-person voting, residents may drop off vote-by-mail ballots, receive replacement vote-by-mail ballots and be provided accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance.

Voters may cast ballots in person at any voting location they choose. No one is assigned to a single place, as of 2022.

A list of all vote center locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website.

Any registered Sonoma County voter who has not already cast a ballot by mail may do so in person at one of 31 vote centers around the county. Each voting center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Election Day, when hours will be expanded and centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Everyone expects their vote will count in Tuesday’s election. But when a ballot is actually counted and included in official tallies depends on how and when you voted.

Years ago, most people cast their ballots in a voting booth on Election Day.

But these days, Sonoma County residents — and voters statewide — have a number of options, including voting by mail, early in-person voting, dropping off mail ballots and, of course, regular in-person voting on Election Day.

Some preliminary returns will be posted online soon after polls close at 8 p.m., with updates until election workers call it a night, probably sometime early Wednesday morning. The final results of all that voting, however, won’t come for days — and while that can be frustrating for close observers and candidates, it’s not a big change or cause for alarm, say election officials.

The truth is, it’s been many years since the county elections office has had most results in on election night, said Deva Proto, the county’s elections chief.

“It’s never been finished on election night even though the media has called the (races) on election night,” Proto said. She was referencing projections used for decades by the press to signal likely winners based on returns from ballots cast and the number of ballots remaining to be counted.

“We follow very strict laws and procedures to make sure we’re providing accurate reports,” Proto said. “People are waiting to the last minute to turn in their mail-in ballots. It takes time to process those votes.”

The first results posted soon after polls close will include mail ballots that have been signature checked, extracted and scanned prior to Election Day. (Under a 2020 statewide shift, all registered California voters are supposed to receive a mail ballot, but recent elections show many, if not most, voters wait until the final day or days to drop theirs off or mail it in. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day.)

Proto said results from those who voted early at voting centers also will be included in that first batch of results posted Tuesday night. A total of 31 early voting centers have been open since Saturday, with seven of those open since Oct. 29.

After the initial reporting of early voting (both mail ballots and those cast in-person), officials will post periodic updates that will include in-person ballots cast at local vote centers on Election Day. Election officials stressed that only in-person ballots cast at vote centers on Election Day will be included in subsequent postings on election night.

Still, a large number — perhaps the majority of ballots countywide and in particular districts — will remain uncounted after election night.

Those ballots that will be added to results after election night include:

Mail-in ballots dropped off at vote centers or official ballot drop boxes on Election Day

Mail-in ballots received by mail on Election Day and up to seven days after Election Day (if postmarked on or before Election Day)

Any provisional/conditional ballots cast at voting centers. (Provisional ballots are counted if the voter is eligible to vote, provides a Sonoma County residence address, and has not already cast a ballot.)

After Election Day, the first big update to election results is not expected to come until Friday, depending on workload at the county election office. Updates will be posted regularly over the next several weeks, depending on volume.

The county Registrar of Voters has until Dec. 8 to certify the vote.

