Here's where to get free COVID-19 test kits in the San Francisco Bay Area right now

As BA.5, the new COVID-19 variant of concern, begins to spread rapidly across the San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide, demand for free test kits has grown yet again.

So far, President Joe Biden's administration — through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Postal Service — has provided three rounds of at-home testing kits for any household. There are also other ways to get free tests if you have health insurance through an employer, Medicare or Medi-Cal. But awareness of how to access these free COVID-19 tests is spotty at best due to the ever-changing nature of these benefits and the virus itself leading to ebbs and flows of demand.

Here is a guide on how to get free COVID-19 test kits right now, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

COVID tests can be mailed to you

This is perhaps the simplest way to get COVID-19 tests. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Postal Service, via Covidtests.gov, are currently on their third round of free COVID-19 test distribution. While past phases of test distribution only provided individual households with four tests (or two boxes) total, the number has been buffed up to eight (or four boxes) during this round. Only one order per household is allowed. Anyone who needs assistance ordering their COVID-19 tests can call 1 (800) 232-0233 (or TTY 1 (888) 720-7489).

Get free COVID tests through insurance, Medicare

While retailers were quick to sell out COVID-19 tests earlier this year amid the omicron variant's spread, COVID-19 test supply has largely steadied in recent months — and there are ways to get these tests for free through insurance.

Most pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, have options for consumers to get free COVID-19 tests if you have insurance through an employer. The easiest way to do so, at least for these three pharmacy chains, is providing your insurance information online through a test kit request form. Then, you'll be able to pick up (and in the case of CVS, also get delivered) COVID-19 tests.

You can also be reimbursed for tests already ordered, assuming you have the receipt for your tests. Each insurance company's reimbursement process varies.

(Kaiser Permanente members are also able to get free tests shipped to them or at a Kaiser pharmacy, in addition to the aforementioned benefits.)

Medicare and Medi-Cal recipients can get free COVID tests

Families and individuals who have Medicare or Medi-Cal are also eligible to get reimbursed for COVID-19 tests through retailers.

Medicare Part B covers up to eight COVID-19 tests a month at many large pharmacies. A list is available on the Medicare website.

Medi-Cal also covers up to eight COVID-19 tests a month at eligible Medi-Cal pharmacies. A map of participating pharmacies is available on the Medi-Cal website.