Here’s where you can see earthquake faults in the Bay Area

Evidence of fault lines is all around us in the Bay Area – you just have to know what to look for. Here are some notable examples:

California Memorial Stadium

When football players take to the field at UC Berkeley’s stadium, they’re actually running right over the Hayward Fault. This is a significant fault that slices through the East Bay and is known as a “ tectonic time bomb,” because some believe it’s ready to explode with a large and damaging quake.

California Memorial Stadium on the campus of University of California at Berkeley is located on the Hayward Fault. (Ken Wolter / Shutterstock)

Head up the stairs from Piedmont Avenue, then circle right until you’re at the stadium’s southern perimeter behind seating section KK.

Here you’ll see a gap about the size of your fist running from the bottom of the stadium wall all the way to the top, where it appears someone has attempted to hold the two sections together with a flimsy strip of metal.

“Over time, this section of the Hayward (fault) creeps – it doesn’t wait for a major earthquake to jump and move, it’s slowly creeping, creeping, creeping. And you can notice the offset over time,” says Jennifer Strauss, external relations officer at the Berkeley Seismology Lab.

Normally you would never put a building on top of an active fault. But football’s football, and you got to protect America’s favorite pastime, I guess?

“After a while, you can’t just let the stadium keep creeping like that,” says Strauss. “So they had to do a rebuild (ending in 2012). This was a little controversial because people were like, ‘Hey, maybe we don’t continue to rebuild the stadium on a fault that keeps moving.’ Because it costs maybe half a billion dollars to reconstruct the stadium, and it’s not like you reconstruct it one time and it’s done. It’s going to keep happening.”

The engineering solution to this endless creeping (at a rate of a few millimeters per year) was to install a host of dampening equipment and divide the stadium into halves, so the whole thing isn’t shattered in a quake but instead moves with it.

“Obviously the stadium is used for games, so it’s not like there’s a big crack in the middle of the field,” Strauss says. “But on the outside of the stadium, you can actually see it’s in two pieces, so that the stadium stands can move with respect to each other.”

For more info about where you to experience earthquake jollies around Berkeley’s campus, check out this self-guided walking tour of the Hayward fault put out by the seismology lab.

Point Reyes

The 1906 earthquake was so strong, it knocked a train heading from San Francisco in the direction of Point Reyes right off the tracks. At the Point Reyes National Seashore, you can see another sign of its immense power – a fence that “jumped” 16 feet in a matter of seconds.

Head into the parking lot by the visitor center and walk left to start the Earthquake Trail, an easy 0.6 mile loop through fields and forest. Here you’re right in the thick of the San Andreas fault system, the granddaddy to all the faults in the Bay Area; the Hayward is part of that system.

The Earthquake Trail in the Point Reyes National Seashore features a fence that “jumped” 16 feet in a matter of seconds during the 1906 earthquake. (A. Kopshever / nps.gov)

The San Andreas stretches roughly from the Salton Sea in Southern California up to Cape Mendocino, where it heads out into the ocean. It marks the location where the North American and Pacific tectonic plates grind inexorably past each other. About halfway into the Earthquake Trail, you’ll come to a fence split into two pieces at a distance far enough to toss a baseball.

This is a replica of a historic barrier, probably demarcating a local ranch, torn asunder from the 1906 quake.

“Basically what that means is a lot of movement occurred on one strand of the fault system of the San Andreas right there on the Earthquake Trail. It was the major break point for the earthquake in that area,” says Will Elder, a visual-information specialist at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Here’s a fun – well, in truth quite horrifying – illustration for kids posted on the trail, showing what would happen if they’d been holding hands across the fence during the quake:

How active is the San Andreas zone today?

“There are sections where it’s basically locked up, and that’s the case around Point Reyes,” says Elder. “The sections that are locked up seem to have earthquakes of large magnitude – 8.0 or so – and they happen every 100 to 300 years. Then on the decade scale, you get smaller earthquakes in the sections where there’s movement.”