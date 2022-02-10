Here’s where you still have to wear a mask indoors after Feb. 16, even if you’ve been vaccinated

As state and Sonoma County officials move to relax some indoor restrictions as of Feb. 16, masks will still be required in some settings, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Here's a list of key areas where everyone over age 2 must wear a face covering:

Public transportation, such as trains, airplanes, ride-shares, along with airports, bus terminals and rail stations.

Schools (K-12) and child care centers

Emergency shelters

Cooling and heating centers

Hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities

Jails, prisons and detention centers

Homeless shelters

Long-term care, adult and senior care facilities