Here’s why COVID hospitalizations seemed to spike in Marin, California’s most vaccinated county

A spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations was reported Monday in Marin County, which is the most vaccinated county in California with an estimate of nearly 90% of the total population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county's data dashboard showed 19 COVID patients in the hospital, a figure close to its peak of 20 during the delta variant-driven wave over the summer. It was a sharp increase from 12 patients the previous day. The numbers were surprising given the strong protection vaccines afford against severe illness — even against the omicron variant. The numbers, however, turned out to be misleading.

"It's increasingly important for us to distinguish between patients hospitalized with COVID vs. for COVID as we see more and more spread in the community," county Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said. "As prevalence increases in the community, we're going to collect more hospitalizations incidentally."

The concept of "incidental COVID" — where patients who are in the hospital for reasons other than COVID-19 are found to be COVID-19-positive and subsequently counted in coronavirus hospitalization numbers — has always existed, but is being discussed more widely as the omicron variant causes more asymptomatic cases than previous strains. UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter said that incidental COVID leading to inflated totals was a "non-issue" in the past but a "bigger issue" now, while top national advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci raised the "with COVID" vs. "for COVID" distinction when discussing reported increases in pediatric hospitalizations.

Take the case of Marin County. Willis said that after reaching out to the county's three hospitals, his department discovered that five of the 19 hospitalizations are patients in a psychiatric ward who tested positive for COVID-19 but are experiencing no symptoms. The county then revised the daily hospitalization count from 19 to 14, but further investigation unearthed even more incidental cases.

According to Willis, two more of those original 19 hospitalizations are pregnant women in obstetric units who are also asymptomatic. Another is a patient undergoing orthopedic surgery, and Willis said he wouldn't be surprised if he learned that even more hospitalizations are incidental cases.

Looking at the bigger picture, at least 42% of Marin County's reported hospitalizations on Monday were "incidental COVID," a figure somewhat in line with other locations. The Florida-based Jackson Health Center reported that 57% of COVID-19-positive patients were "admitted to the hospital primarily for non-COVID reasons" while a study of hospital admissions from a city in South Africa found that 62% of patients had "incidental COVID-19."

"We have to revise our method for counting hospitalizations," Willis said. "The state, in their reporting process, needs to solicit this distinction. What we are going to see is a seeming surge in hospitalizations tied to community transmission that doesn't signify an actual increase in severe COVID illness."

Like all counties, Marin receives its hospitalization data from the California Department of Public Health, which receives its data from individual hospitals. Because Marin County has just three hospitals, Willis is able to quickly contact hospital administrators and discern how many hospitalizations are truly because of COVID-19 as opposed to incidental positives.

Willis said that his county is over two weeks removed from when it started to see a massive case increase, which allows him to offer some preliminary takeaways on how this omicron surge contrasts from previous surges. What he has seen leads him to believe that intensive care unit numbers are a more reliable metric than hospitalizations.

"Of the 19 COVID-positive patients in the hospital only one is in the ICU, and that ratio never been so small," he said. "That may be another sign of the potentially diminished severity of omicron that fewer patients are requiring oxygen and intensive care."

"People who are unvaccinated are at much higher risk of being hospitalized, about 30 times higher," he added. "For the few people who are vaccinated and coming into the hospital, what we are seeing is that it's primarily older residents, but even for that group it's milder. They're not on oxygen and not in the ICU as much as the past. Historically, older residents — especially pre-vaccine — have gotten very ill and eventually end up in critical care.

"The protection of the vaccine is less clear in case rates but you can really see the protection of the vaccine in hospitals, and people coming in less ill which is where I'm really focusing."