Here’s why you may be seeing more mountain lions in Santa Rosa

For some Santa Rosa residents, mountain lion sightings may seem more frequent of late.

One was spotted Thursday carrying the Press Democrat in its mouth. Earlier this week, Bennett Valley residents took to Facebook to discuss a mountain lion and five cubs seen near Matanzas Creek Reservoir. In early November, the Santa Rosa Police Department warned residents of a mountain lion in eastern Santa Rosa, less than two weeks after a 10-month-old was captured in a northeastern neighborhood before being released.

But these sightings don’t surprise Quinton Martins, a biologist who leads Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Living With Lions, a research project that tracks mountain lions in the region and studies their behavior.

Young mountain lions typically leave their mothers when they are 12 to 18 months old, Martins said. Once they are independent, they have to leave the area to avoid confrontation with other mountain lions that consider the animals a threat to their territory.

The young mountain lions resort to “suboptimal habitat,” such as residential areas, to survive, he said. The past few sightings were in Santa Rosa neighborhoods near creeks, which provide both food and cover for the young lions.

“All of the sightings are connected to corridors they’re trying to find,” Martins said.

But this shouldn’t alarm residents. Typically, mountain lions pose little threat to humans, Martins said, and travel both fast and far. The family of lions seen near Mantanzas Creek was spotted on the other side of Taylor Mountain 24 hours later.

“It’s likely that some of them have already dispersed, and they’re not all together any more,” he said.

Living with Lions has been tracking the family’s movements after it had collared one of the cubs and hoped to collar the rest. Young mountain lions have a 50% chance of survival, contending with lack of food, other predators, infanticide, disease and road traffic.

“The mother, who’s one we have tagged before ... we think she’s P-12,“ Martins said. ”She’s done incredibly well to bring five young mountain lions to dispersal age.“

He added that people and mountain lions interact more frequently than they might realize, and the animals are rarely aggressive toward humans.

“If you have to overlay GPS collar data of mountain lions with Strava hiking, biking and running data in Annadel, you would be mindblown about how many people go past mountain lions lying around,” Martins said.

Martins did, though, emphasize the importance of keeping small animals, such as house cats, indoors.

In the rare case a mountain lion makes itself known to a resident, there’s “no need to scream right away,” he said. If it begins to approach you, make yourself look big, make noise and throw stones toward the animal, if needed, to scare it away.

“If you do encounter one, don’t react,” he said. “Don’t freak out, stand your ground and assess the situation.”