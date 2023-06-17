Herman Hernandez, father and son, reflect on family, shared path in Sonoma County civic leadership

The younger Hernandez has taken over Los Cien, the social equity nonprofit and leadership group cofounded and earlier led by his father in 2009.|
CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2023, 7:00AM
“I am privileged.”

If it’s Herman Gabriel Hernandez speaking, listen for a solemn and confessional tone from a light-skinned, college-educated man painfully aware that to a great many others, the declaration does not apply.

But if his full sentence is, “I am privileged to be my father’s son,” expect Hernandez, at 37 one of Sonoma County’s most visible and sought-after community leaders and activists, to brim with reverence and affection, perhaps to the level of tears.

“He’s just a great father,” the proud son said of 72-year-old Herman Joseph Hernandez.

Los Cien founder Herman J. Hernandez, with his son, Herman G. Hernandez, during the 2nd Annual Puente y Ganas Awards Dinner hosted by Los Cien Sonoma County Latino Leaders and held at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)
Los Cien founder Herman J. Hernandez, with his son, Herman G. Hernandez, during the 2nd Annual Puente y Ganas Awards Dinner hosted by Los Cien Sonoma County Latino Leaders and held at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Herman G. lauds his dad for never forcing him or his sister, Daniela, to do anything they didn’t want to, instead leading by example and allowing them to chart their own paths.

As a Guerneville kid keen to spend every minute playing sports with friends, Herman G. admits that he was annoyed when Herman J. would lure him to Rotary Club pancake breakfasts, Russian River cleanups and community forums and such.

Today, Herman G. speaks of his gratitude to have discovered the power of civic involvement and to be publicly engaged to the point of being elected to the Sonoma County Board of Education and becoming chief of Los Cien, the social equity nonprofit and leadership group co-founded and earlier led by his father.

Said Herman G. of his dad, “He has a pretty intense energy. He’s clearly passionate about Los Cien and what we do, almost to an obsessive level.”

Herman Joseph makes clear that he could not have ordained, and did not, that the Los Cien board select Herman G. as the organization’s executive director, and he was surprised when it happened a year ago.

(It helps to keep father and son straight by remembering that here, J precedes and begat G.)

For years after the founding of Los Cien in 2009, Herman J. led it as a volunteer while running his family’s long-standing real estate business in Guerneville. Now, as just the second full-time executive director to lead Los Cien, Herman G. oversees a staff of five.

Meanwhile, Herman J. continues to serve on the Los Cien board and applauds what his son is doing for the organization and by extension the BIPOC community (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) it serves.

“He’s taking us into the uncomfortable conversation, and that is what we need,” said the elder Hernandez.

The uncomfortable discussion was aired this past January, when Los Cien hosted “An Honest Conversation about Anti-Blackness.” Herman G. declared at the sold-out event in Rohnert Park, “Today is meant to challenge our entrenched mindsets that perpetuate racism and anti-Blackness within our own Latino community and beyond.”

Herman G. engaged in another uncomfortable conversation when he alleged systemic racism by police while addressing local law enforcement officials at a public gathering in February at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

“It’s rather intimidating to be up here, giving you this kind of message,” the Los Cien leader said. “But it is necessary if we’re going to change. … This is not a problem of a few bad apples. What we have is a cultural problem.”

Herman G. said he is speaking more directly about the need to recognize and address white supremacy “not because I want to. It’s because we have to.”

He and his father say they believe the new frankness is contributing to Los Cien’s increased appeal to young people and to marginalized people other than Latinos.

'Heart of the family’

Beyond their mutual appreciation of frank to-the-point-of painful dialogue to promote equal treatment, the Hermans J. and G. share a love of baseball. And, above and before that, of wife and mother Guillermina Hernandez.

“A lot of people don’t know my mom. She doesn’t like going to big events,” said Herman G. But at home, he said, “She is the structure. She’s the backbone. She has a lot of fire.”

It is the Mexico-born Guillermina who has long imbued the family home in Guerneville with an appreciation of the Spanish language and Latino culture. Her husband of 40 years was born in San Francisco to a Salvadoran father and German mother, and tells of blooming late in the embracing of his Latino roots.

Guillermina Hernandez holds daughter Daniela, left, and Herman J. Hernandez holds son Herman G. (Hernandez family photo, circa 1980s)
Guillermina Hernandez holds daughter Daniela, left, and Herman J. Hernandez holds son Herman G. (Hernandez family photo, circa 1980s)

He said of Guillermina, who changed young lives through the nine years she worked as an English learning assistant at Guerneville School, “She is a perfect example of the heart of the family.”

Both Hermans credit Guillermina for their favorite family trips — for years, they’re traveled regularly to Mexico to visit Guillermina’s large family.

Said Herman J., “When we go there now, I’ll bet you there are 140 of us.”

His son said of the family journey to Mexico, “It’s the ultimate recharger for my body’s battery, and my soul.”

Shared pastime — and trepidation

In Sonoma County, the two Hermans love watching baseball together.

Back in the day, Herman G. played the game, and well, at Forestville’s El Molino High School. Father and son played a good deal of catch.

Herman J. sat inches away when Herman G. gestured toward him and revealed. “I have his old glove, and he has no idea.”

His dad smiled knowingly, then said, “You borrowed it and never brought it back.”

The two of them also have fear in common.

Herman J. said it didn’t happen easily that he transitioned over time from Rotary Club service and local politics to risking ruffled feathers by calling out what he views as white supremacy, and championing greater inclusion and participation by Latinos and others who struggle for a seat at the table.

Herman G. Hernandez (left) and sister, Daniela Hernandez, pose for a photo with their dad, Herman J. Hernandez, at the 32nd annual Russian River Rotary Crab Feed at Shone Farm in Forestville, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat file)
Herman G. Hernandez (left) and sister, Daniela Hernandez, pose for a photo with their dad, Herman J. Hernandez, at the 32nd annual Russian River Rotary Crab Feed at Shone Farm in Forestville, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat file)

He admits being frightened of what his advocacy might incur.

“There was fear of rejection, alienation,” he said. “Could there be retaliation?”

Herman J. said that when he looks at his son, “I don’t see a fear as strong as mine.”

But Herman G., who planned a career in international business until he acknowledged a passion for social justice advocacy inspired most notably by his father and state Sen. Mike McGuire, said he deals with fear, too.

Though he speaks often before groups of all sizes, he always approaches the microphone with his gut in knots.

Selected as commencement speaker for the Santa Rosa Junior College Class of 2023, Herman G. conceded to the graduates, “I absolutely hate public speaking. I’m terrified of it.”

He and his dad tell of pushing through the fear because they’re resolute that what they and other advocates of a more inclusive, equitable Sonoma County say must be said.

The gift of a legacy

On Father’s Day, Herman G.’s gift to his father will be a family barbecue. Herman G. grinned to recount that for years when he was a kid, he’d present his dad a Father’s Day gift of a video game. It was always a game that Herman G. himself was eager to play.

Hey, he said, his pop could play the games, too. “He was good at Madden, sometimes.”

This Father’s Day, as every day, the two Hermans will no doubt savor yanking each other’s chain. The jousting is integral to their father-son thing.

At the end of the joint newspaper interview days ago, Herman G., who’s naturally bald, pondered if he had any more to say about his father, whose full head of hair extends at present to his collar.

Herman G. piped up: “I wish he would cut his hair.”

His old man’s retort: “I’m waiting for it to be the right length, so Herman can have a toupee.”

Chris Smith is a retired Press Democrat reporter and columnist. You can reach him at csmith54@sonic.net.

