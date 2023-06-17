“I am privileged.”

If it’s Herman Gabriel Hernandez speaking, listen for a solemn and confessional tone from a light-skinned, college-educated man painfully aware that to a great many others, the declaration does not apply.

But if his full sentence is, “I am privileged to be my father’s son,” expect Hernandez, at 37 one of Sonoma County’s most visible and sought-after community leaders and activists, to brim with reverence and affection, perhaps to the level of tears.

“He’s just a great father,” the proud son said of 72-year-old Herman Joseph Hernandez.

Los Cien founder Herman J. Hernandez, with his son, Herman G. Hernandez, during the 2nd Annual Puente y Ganas Awards Dinner hosted by Los Cien Sonoma County Latino Leaders and held at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Herman G. lauds his dad for never forcing him or his sister, Daniela, to do anything they didn’t want to, instead leading by example and allowing them to chart their own paths.

As a Guerneville kid keen to spend every minute playing sports with friends, Herman G. admits that he was annoyed when Herman J. would lure him to Rotary Club pancake breakfasts, Russian River cleanups and community forums and such.

Today, Herman G. speaks of his gratitude to have discovered the power of civic involvement and to be publicly engaged to the point of being elected to the Sonoma County Board of Education and becoming chief of Los Cien, the social equity nonprofit and leadership group co-founded and earlier led by his father.

Said Herman G. of his dad, “He has a pretty intense energy. He’s clearly passionate about Los Cien and what we do, almost to an obsessive level.”

Herman Joseph makes clear that he could not have ordained, and did not, that the Los Cien board select Herman G. as the organization’s executive director, and he was surprised when it happened a year ago.

(It helps to keep father and son straight by remembering that here, J precedes and begat G.)

For years after the founding of Los Cien in 2009, Herman J. led it as a volunteer while running his family’s long-standing real estate business in Guerneville. Now, as just the second full-time executive director to lead Los Cien, Herman G. oversees a staff of five.

Meanwhile, Herman J. continues to serve on the Los Cien board and applauds what his son is doing for the organization and by extension the BIPOC community (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) it serves.

“He’s taking us into the uncomfortable conversation, and that is what we need,” said the elder Hernandez.

The uncomfortable discussion was aired this past January, when Los Cien hosted “An Honest Conversation about Anti-Blackness.” Herman G. declared at the sold-out event in Rohnert Park, “Today is meant to challenge our entrenched mindsets that perpetuate racism and anti-Blackness within our own Latino community and beyond.”

Herman G. engaged in another uncomfortable conversation when he alleged systemic racism by police while addressing local law enforcement officials at a public gathering in February at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

“It’s rather intimidating to be up here, giving you this kind of message,” the Los Cien leader said. “But it is necessary if we’re going to change. … This is not a problem of a few bad apples. What we have is a cultural problem.”

Herman G. said he is speaking more directly about the need to recognize and address white supremacy “not because I want to. It’s because we have to.”

He and his father say they believe the new frankness is contributing to Los Cien’s increased appeal to young people and to marginalized people other than Latinos.

'Heart of the family’

Beyond their mutual appreciation of frank to-the-point-of painful dialogue to promote equal treatment, the Hermans J. and G. share a love of baseball. And, above and before that, of wife and mother Guillermina Hernandez.

“A lot of people don’t know my mom. She doesn’t like going to big events,” said Herman G. But at home, he said, “She is the structure. She’s the backbone. She has a lot of fire.”

It is the Mexico-born Guillermina who has long imbued the family home in Guerneville with an appreciation of the Spanish language and Latino culture. Her husband of 40 years was born in San Francisco to a Salvadoran father and German mother, and tells of blooming late in the embracing of his Latino roots.

Guillermina Hernandez holds daughter Daniela, left, and Herman J. Hernandez holds son Herman G. (Hernandez family photo, circa 1980s)

He said of Guillermina, who changed young lives through the nine years she worked as an English learning assistant at Guerneville School, “She is a perfect example of the heart of the family.”