Herschel Walker urged woman to have a 2nd abortion, she says

ATLANTA — A woman who has said Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, paid for her abortion in 2009 told The New York Times that he urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. They ended their relationship after she refused.

In a series of interviews, the woman said Walker had barely been involved in their now 10-year-old son’s life, offering little more than court-ordered child support and occasional gifts.

The woman disclosed the new details about her relationship with Walker, who has anchored his campaign on an appeal to social conservatives as an unwavering opponent of abortion even in cases of rape and incest, after the former football star publicly denied that he knew her. He called her “some alleged woman” in a radio interview Thursday.

The Times is withholding the name of the woman, who insisted on anonymity to protect her son.

In the interviews, she described the frustration of watching Republicans rally around Walker, dismiss her account, and bathe him in prayer and praise, calling him a good man.

She said she wanted Georgia voters to know what kind of man Walker was to her.

“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” she said. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”

The interviews and documents provided to the Times together corroborate and expand upon an account about her abortion first published Monday in The Daily Beast. The Times also independently confirmed details with custody records filed in family court in New York and interviewed a friend of the woman’s to whom she had described the abortion and her eventual breakup with Walker as those events occurred.

Walker’s campaign declined to comment about the woman’s account.

The woman reaffirmed the key details of her account: She and Walker conceived a child in 2009 and decided not to continue the pregnancy. Walker was not married at the time. She provided to the Times a $575 receipt she was given after paying for the procedure at an Atlanta women’s clinic, and a deposit slip showing a copy of a $700 check that she said Walker gave her as reimbursement. She also shared a “get well” card with a handwritten message — “Pray you are feeling better” — and signed simply, “H.”

Walker has repeatedly denied her account, calling it a “flat-out” lie and the work of Democrats and the hostile news media. He has disputed that he signed the card. He told Fox News on Monday that he sends money “to a lot of people.”

“I know this is untrue. I know it’s untrue,” Walker said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show” on Thursday. “I know nothing about any woman having an abortion.”

Later on Thursday, he gathered reporters in a lumber yard 150 miles east of Atlanta for his first public event since the report first surfaced and read a statement that did not directly address it. Instead, he blamed his political opponents.

“You’re here because Democrats are desperate to hold on to power,” he said. “They are desperate to make this race about my family.”

Walker is running against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in what is one of the year’s most expensive and competitive races as Republicans try to win control of the Senate.

Walker and his former girlfriend started their relationship around November 2008, according to her paternity suit. She said they first met in Atlanta, where she lived and Walker regularly visited. She would occasionally travel to the Dallas area, Walker’s home at the time.

The next year, when they conceived a child, the couple agreed that she should end the pregnancy, she said. Walker never expressed any moral or religious concerns about abortion, she said. He told her that it was “not a good time” for a baby.

The two continued their relationship and, two years later, the woman became pregnant again. This time, she said, she told Walker she wanted have the child. But Walker did not and again made the case that the time was not right. The relationship ended Sept. 16, 2011, according to her paternity suit. Her son was born the following May.

In an interview, a friend who lived in Atlanta at the time described consoling the woman through her morning sickness before her abortion and supporting her afterward. Years later, when the woman was pregnant again, she disclosed in phone and in-person conversations that Walker had asked her to end the pregnancy but she was adamant that she would not, according to the friend.

Walker also appears to have been involved with two other women around this time. In an interview in the December 2011 issue of Playboy magazine, he identified Julie Blanchard, who is now his wife, as his fiancée. And in January 2012, Myka Dean, then a shareholder along with her mother in Walker’s company Renaissance Man, according to financial records, filed a police report in Irving, Texas, in which she said that for 20 years she had been in an “on-off-on-off” relationship with Walker. (Dean, who died in 2019, told police that Walker threatened her after she told him that she wanted to date other people. Walker denied the allegation through a spokesperson in April.)