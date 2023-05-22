Hey, PG&E: Explain why you’re burying fewer power lines in Sonoma County than in Napa County

At a late April public workshop to review electric utilities’ wildfire safety plans, Glen Ellen resident David Gleba directed a comment to Pacific Gas & Electric, the service provider for a large swath of the state from central to northern California.

“In the next three years, your plan calls for 155 miles of undergrounding in Napa County and only 7 miles of undergrounding in Sonoma County,” Gleba said.

“Our Napa neighbors deserve every mile given their recent history with wildfire damage, but those of us in Sonoma County share a similar history and deserve a similar allocation of miles ... We won’t be getting the benefit of this program any time soon.”

Putting power lines underground has been touted as the centerpiece of PG&E’s new multipronged approach to mend the behemoth utility’s dismal safety record.

As climate change has transformed California into a tinder box over the past decade, PG&E’s neglected equipment has been blamed for sparking wildfires that have killed more than 100 people, leveled communities and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage.

After emerging from a bankruptcy in 2020 driven by its liability from the 2017 North Bay firestorm and deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the utility has vowed to course correct. A key strategy: Undergrounding 10,000 miles of its overhead power lines in wildfire-prone areas in 10 years.

Utility undergrounding projects, which promise to reduce fire risk by 99% where implemented, have an understandable appeal with communities, many traumatized by years of worsening wildfires.

PG&E’s extensive advertising campaign has only heightened interest.

But understanding the practicalities of PG&E’s program ― how work is done, risks are weighed and decisions are made ― is no easy endeavor.

“It's very difficult to have an informed public conversation about anything related to the mechanics of utility service because it’s so complex, so we rely very heavily on the utilities’ understanding and the oversight provided by regulators,” said Steven Weissman, a lecturer with the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley.

“It's no surprise that people really can't very well conceptualize the way decisions are being made.”

PG&E’s latest forecast has 2 miles in the works for Sonoma County in 2023 and four in 2024.

Napa County has no miles scheduled this year but 41 miles for next. Four miles are planned for Mendocino County in 2023, 90 miles for Lake County by the end of 2024 and one mile is slated for Marin County this year and none the next.

Promises & doubts

Undergrounding isn’t new.

“The question has always been how do you set priorities for what's underground,” Weissman told me.

In the past, regulatory guidance has encouraged utilities toward a focus on scenic sites, he said. “Now, the questions that are being asked have to be very different.”

Undergrounding at the scale PG&E promises has never been done in this country, experts say. Between 2015 and 2021, PG&E put an average 22 miles per year underground. In 2022, the utility ramped up the pace, burying 180 miles compared to 73 in 2021.

To stay on target, according to its 2023 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, which is currently under review by officials and other stakeholders, PG&E plans to bury 2,100 miles of distribution lines between 2023 and 2026.

That’s adjusted down from last year’s projection of 3,600 miles in that time frame. However, PG&E’s new CEO, Patti Poppe, said the ultimate 10,000-in-10-years goal is still on track, plans for which PG&E will submit later this year.

PG&E’s territory is vast, with widely varying terrain. And while the aim is to underground the highest wildfire risk equipment, other considerations, such as cost and feasibility, including ground quality, easements and permitting, have to be factored in.

That’s not to mention the complicating impacts of coordinating with telecommunications that share utility poles, construction disruptions in communities and the potential effects of earthquakes down the line.

In a statement to The Press Democrat, PG&E said it uses a machine-learning based risk model that considers equipment condition, environmental terrain and surrounding vegetation among other factors to identify the highest risk areas to target.

Additionally, the company relies on fire and public safety specialists with local knowledge about fire history, evacuation considerations and the like.

PG&E’s Poppe has likened the massive undertaking to the Golden Gate Bridge, which took 15 years to permit and build but is now a fundamental part of the state’s fabric.