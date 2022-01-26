Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa lifts lockdown after report of armed person near campus

Hidden Valley Elementary School in northeast Santa Rosa went into two lockdowns Wednesday that lifted by 1 p.m., after receiving information about a person with a gun near campus, officials said.

An initial lockdown that lasted about a half hour after receiving the first report at 11 a.m. was lifted after police investigated, Principal Brad Coscarelli said in a message to parents. But a short time later, the school received a second phone call from the same person, he said, and the school went back on lockdown.

As of 1 p.m., the second lockdown was lifted, Coscarelli said, and parents were allowed on campus to pick up their children.

Coscarelli said an office staff member had received a call around 11 a.m. that a person with a gun was near campus.

“We immediately went into our lockdown procedures,” Coscarelli’s message to parents read. “We had police on campus within minutes.”

Police walked the campus, he said, and “let us know that we were all safe and were able to clear from lockdown.”

Shortly after that, the second call came, from the same unknown person, he said in a brief phone interview. Police began walking campus again as the school locked down for a second time.

