High gas prices prompt California lawmakers to consider penalties on oil profits

A new class of state lawmakers will be sworn in Monday and thrust into the middle of Gov. Gavin Newsom's political fight with oil companies, testing the clout of an industry that spends heavily to influence the Legislature and potentially affecting gas prices for Californians.

Newsom has accused the oil industry of intentionally "price gouging" consumers at the pump as retribution for the state's policies to phase out dependence on fossil fuels in an effort to curb climate change. The petroleum industry argues the consequences of those policies and the state's dependence on a small number of oil refineries drives up gasoline costs.

In response to gas price spikes this year, the governor pledged to back bills to place new monetary penalties on excessive oil company profits in a special legislative session.

The stakes are particularly high for lawmakers. The Legislature opens the special session Monday, the same day lawmakers are sworn into office after oil companies and their trade union allies spent millions of dollars to help elect Republicans and moderate Democrats to the statehouse.

"The fact that the governor put a spotlight on this in a special session means that these are not votes that will be forgotten," said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, which supports Newsom's effort. "This is going to be a career-defining vote for every legislator in the building."

The sting of high gas prices has been felt all over the world. One week before the November election, President Biden threatened a similar federal tax on major U.S. oil companies unless they increased production. Several European countries, including the United Kingdom and Spain, have implemented windfall profits taxes while other international governments have shown interest in some form of profit penalty.

Though Newsom first called for "a windfall tax on oil companies that would go directly back to California taxpayers" on Sept. 30, the governor's office has yet to publicly release any details of his plan — and is pivoting away from calling it a "tax." At this point, it's unclear if Newsom's proposal will become a nation-leading example of how to successfully implement a penalty and drive down gas prices, or more of a political maneuver to bolster his progressive image in a high-profile battle with the industr y.

Filling up the tank is particularly costly for Californians, who paid an average of more than $1.50 per gallon above national prices through mid-November. Price spikes led to record highs of $6.43 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel on June 14 and a difference of $2.60 more than the U.S. average on Oct. 4, according to data from the American Automobile Assn. and the state.

The question of who should shoulder the blame for those gas prices is at the heart of the fight between Newsom and the multibillion-dollar oil industry.

After Newsom ran an advertisement over the summer in Florida inviting that state's residents to move to California because of its more progressive policies on education and reproductive rights, the Western States Petroleum Assn. responded with its own ads in Florida blaming Newsom for California's highest in-the-nation gas prices.

"California can't afford Gavin Newsom's ambition," the ad said. "Can Florida?"

In California, the oil industry also spent more than $8 million on legislative races in this year's elections, state campaign finance records show. An independent expenditure committee funded by Valero, Marathon, Chevron and Phillips 66 notched several big wins in the Assembly but had more mixed results in the Senate.

The special session is the first Newsom has called since taking office in 2019 and allows for bills to take effect faster, 90 days after adjournment, than legislation passed in a regular session.

In a proclamation convening the special session, Newsom called for legislation to deter price gouging by oil companies by imposing a financial penalty on excessive profit margins, with that money returned to Californians. He also asked for bills to increase transparency and regulatory oversight of the industry to evaluate pricing and supply shortages.

Jim DeBoo, Newsom's outgoing chief-of-staff, pointed to the industry's inability to block a series of tough climate bills that Newsom implored the Legislature to approve in August as a precursor to the upcoming battle.

"If you watch what the oil companies have done and the types of windfall profits they've made, this is not a hard decision point from a political perspective," DeBoo said in an interview before the election. "It's kind of like, you're with the oil companies or with the people who drive."