High heat to continue in Sonoma County into the weekend

Relief from a scorching heat wave will begin gradually over the weekend for the North Bay, with temperatures staying high in inland areas Friday and Saturday even as cooling ocean air begins to seep into the region.

Sonoma County cities face another day of scorching temperatures Friday, with a high of 96 degrees predicted for Santa Rosa and a high of 109 degrees for Cloverdale, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gerry Diaz.

Santa Rosa’s Thursday high of 104 degrees broke the calendar day record of 101 degrees in 1992.

The high predicted for Santa Rosa for Saturday was 94 degrees, with temperatures dropping to a high of 89 degrees on Sunday and by Monday, a predicted high of 80 degrees with further cooling throughout the coming week.

Santa Rosa has not officially opened “cooling centers,” but announced Thursday that the Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue and the Steele Lane Community Center at 415 Steele Lane will be open Friday for residents seeking relief from the heat. The Finley center is open from 8 a.m-6 p.m. The Steele Lane center is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Both places require people wear face coverings. Sebastopol, which is predicted to have a high of 94 degrees, will operate a cooling center the Sebastopol Youth Annex at 425 Morris St. from 3-7 p.m.

Much of the western United States has been trapped by a days-long heat wave, with more than 46 million residents of western states under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The high temperatures are due to a high pressure system that pushed hot air from southwestern deserts into the North Bay, Diaz said. Though the system is now weakening, allowing cool ocean air to seep in and lower temperatures, cooling will not be quick.

"It’s a very gradual progress toward cooler temperatures that will take a few days before we notice it,“ Diaz said, ”at least in the inland areas. Along the coast it will be much more apparent.“

The coastal town and tourist destination of Bodega Bay is predicted to have a Friday high of around 76 today and 73 tomorrow.

As the hot weekend drives North Bay residents and visitors to lakes, reservoirs and coastal areas, a Cal Fire official urged caution given the perilous fire conditions gripping the region. Motorists towing boats and trailers should make sure chains aren’t dragging on the ground, to avoid throwing sparks, public information officer Tyree Zander said.

Likewise, motorists experiencing vehicle problems should avoid pulling over onto grassy shoulders and people should avoid parking cars in any high, dry vegetation.

The state’s electrical grid operator extended a Flex Alert issued Thursday, calling for a voluntary reduction in electricity use from 6-9 p.m.. Friday to avoid power blackouts due to increased demand on the grid from residential air conditioners.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88