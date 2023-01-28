High-level US diplomatic mission to Middle East overshadowed by violence

WASHINGTON — America's top diplomat heads out on a trip to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank on Saturday as a spiral of deadly violence grips the Middle East, with any plans to focus on democracy now overshadowed as the region braces for the no-holds-barred retaliation to Palestinian attacks that the new extremist Israel government has vowed.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will become the highest-level U.S. official to meet with Israel's new government, led by perennial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and populated with far-right nationalists and Haredim.

After a month in office, the Netanyahu administration has announced numerous policies that many Israelis say will erode Israel's democracy and civil rights, and that have alarmed U.S. officials.

The Blinken delegation had hoped to use two days of meetings in Jerusalem to press Netanyahu and other members of his Cabinet on a range of issues including the normalization or recognition of Israel in the region, rights and freedoms for Palestinians as well as Israelis, and the importance of creating a Palestinian state.

"Normalization — advancing it and deepening it — will be on the agenda" as will the Biden administration's "unstinting commitment to a two-state negotiated solution," the U.S. Assistant secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said in a briefing ahead of the trip.

But those issues now will take second chair to Blinken's more pressing mission to urge deescalation following violence over the last few days in Jerusalem and the West Bank, some of the deadliest in years.

Any serious criticism of the Israeli government's more drastic proposals will likely be shelved, several analysts predicted.

The wave of violence began Thursday night when a raid by Israeli troops on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank killed nine, most of whom Israel identified as militants planning a terror attack inside Israel. A woman in her 60s was also killed, Palestinian authorities said.

A day later, as Israeli Jews observed Shabbat on Friday night, a suspected Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, killing seven and wounding several other people before police shot the assailant dead. Palestinian militant groups praised the attack and celebrations were reported in several Palestinian towns.

In between those two deadly episodes, Palestinian militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, and Israel launched several air strikes on Palestinian positions. No casualties were reported.

On Saturday, Israeli police said a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded an Israeli father and son near Jerusalem's Old City. Police wounded and captured the assailant.

Given history and the explosive tensions of the moment, the cycle of killing could continue. U.S. officials said they have been on the phone constantly since the Jenin operation with Israeli and Palestinian officials to urge calm.

President Joe Biden telephoned Netanyahu on Friday night to condemn the deadly shooting at the synagogue, which Biden called "an attack against the civilized world."

In response to the Jenin deaths, the Palestinian Authority, the weakened body that governs the West Bank, announced it was suspending what has been a quietly successful security cooperation with Israel.

"Obviously, we don't think this is the right step to take at this moment," Leaf said of the move. "Far from stepping back on security coordination, we believe it's quite important that the parties retain — and if anything, deepen — security coordination."

But several members of Netanyahu's Cabinet have threatened to take an increasingly hard line with Palestinians. Now, the tough rhetoric will be tested as the government faces a genuine security crisis.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, convicted in Israel years ago for inciting anti-Arab hate but now a Cabinet minister, has been put in charge of national security. Ben-Gvir once advocated deporting "all Arabs," but softened his position more recently to say Palestinian "terrorists" should be expelled. He has also proposed changing rules of engagement to make it easier for soldiers and police to open fire on Palestinian demonstrators and more difficult to hold them accountable.

Ben-Gvir's presence in the Cabinet with such a powerful security role is especially unnerving for Palestinians. U.S. officials have also criticized some of his actions: He attended a recent memorial for his hero Meir Kahane, the slain racist rabbi whose organization was branded a terror group by the U.S. Blinken refuses to meet with Ben-Gvir, aides said.

Late Friday, Netanyahu promised "immediate actions" in response to the synagogue shooting.