High power use during heatwave prompts blackouts

Thousands of Sonoma County residents were without electricity in Sonoma County Friday night, a result of emergency blackouts meant to counteract heightened power use during the first day of California’s heatwave.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electric power system, ordered the rolling power outages Friday after extreme heat drove up electricity demand across the state, causing the operator to dip into its reserves.

The declaration caused PG&E to turn off power to 200,000 to 250,000 customers in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Friday, the company said in a news release.

Power could be out for about one hour for each block of the rolling outages, PG&E said.

In Sonoma County, the blackouts cut off power to more than 42,400 customers, which can include households or businesses, Friday night, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

They included a combined 12,800 customers in Sebastopol and its surrounding areas, PG&E’s online power outage map showed.

Roughly 3,800 customers were without power in the Guerneville area, 4,700 in rural communities west of Petaluma and Cotati and roughly 3,500 people were without power along the coast, the PG&E map showed.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies asked residents to avoid calling 911 during the outage unless they were reporting an emergency.

