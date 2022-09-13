Analy High students to be honored for helping rescue man from burning Sebastopol house

Caden Lewis was on his way back to class from a chiropractor appointment on a Wednesday late last month when he noticed the parking lot of Analy High School was filled with smoke.

Looking to the right of the Sebastopol campus, he saw a plume of thick black smoke billowing from a house adjacent to the staff parking lot.

Lewis, a 14-year-old freshman at Analy, dropped his backpack and the sandwich he brought for lunch and ran toward the burning building. He said he didn’t really think about it, but just jumped into action.

By that time, three other students were already outside the house. Seniors Osmarth Espejo Enriquez, Luke Pierce, and Emma Redding, all 17, had noticed the smoke as well and thought it was coming from the campus. They followed the plume to the house.

Their collective response that day, Aug. 24, along with help from staff members at Analy, led to the rescue of a man who was trapped in the burning home.

Analy Principal Shauna Ferdinandson plans to honor the staff and students who helped at next week’s West County Union High School District board meeting.

“It was pretty scary,” Lewis recalled in an interview last week.

The Sebastopol Fire Department received a call about the smoke at 11:52 a.m. By 11:54 a.m., the department confirmed it was a structure fire, Sebastopol fire engineer Alex Roa said.

When Lewis ran up to the house, he noticed three other students also were trying to see what was going on, along with a neighbor who was attempting to open the front screen door to the house.

He recognized the neighbor as someone who lived near the school. He didn’t know the three other students.

Then, he heard someone inside the house screaming for help.

Lewis, who is the quarterback for the school’s junior varsity football squad, said he initially froze in fear.

The steps up to the house were made of wood — if he ran up them to help open the front door and they caught on fire, he worried he would be trapped, too. His mind was racing.

Redding told him to go help, and he “woke up,” he said.

“I was probably the biggest one out of all of them, but I was the most scared,” Lewis said.

He ran up the stairs and helped the neighbor pry open the locked door with just their hands and what Analy Principal Shauna Ferdinandson called “superhuman strength.” The three other students tried to help as much as they could, Lewis said.

After they managed to open the door open, the occupant inside the house crawled out. He was an older man, and he’d suffered what looked to be serious burns, Lewis said.

“I didn’t want to look. He was burned really bad,” he said. The man’s arms were bloody and raw, and ash coated the back of his head. The inside of the house was black with smoke.

Three staff members at Analy, Leah Woody, Caleb Kast, and Casey Jones, grabbed fire extinguishers from the school and sprayed them into the house, emptying three canisters.

Then they helped carry the man down the outside stairs and away from the house, Ferdinandson said.

The Sebastopol Fire Department, along with Gold Ridge Fire, Graton Fire, Sebastopol Police, and emergency medical staff arrived on the scene minutes later, at noon.

“Everyone was already outside when we got there,” Roa said.

The students returned to class, but Lewis said he couldn’t shake the image of what he’d just experienced.

“They sent me back to class and I was shaking. I didn’t really know what to do. I kind of just sat there quietly and went to practice later. I didn’t really want to tell anyone because that was pretty scary,” Lewis said.

The next day at school, he couldn’t help but look out the windows of his classroom and replay what happened the day before. Lewis is now seeing the school therapist to work on recovering from the trauma of the incident.

Sebastopol Fire Department captain and football coach Lou Castleberry confirmed that the man survived the fire and was later released from the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department would not name the rescued man. Ferdinandson confirmed the students' involvement, along with staff.

Caden didn’t tell his parents about the fire and his involvement in the rescue until after practice that evening.

“Caden was really shook up,” Angie Lewis, Caden’s mother, said. “But, I am so proud of him. I sat him down and told him, ‘Honey, you’re a hero. You saved somebody’s life.’”

His father, Justin Lewis, a former volunteer firefighter in Forestville, also told his son he was proud of his response.

Ferdinandson said school trustees are planning to honor the students and staff who helped with the rescue at the district’s Sept. 14 board meeting.

“I want to commend them on their quick thinking, their ability to stay calm in a very stressful situation, and how they did everything they could in that moment for the good of another human being. I think it’s amazing,” Ferdinandson said.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.