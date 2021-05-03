High-speed pursuit ends in arrest of motorcyclist in Graton

A drug suspect on a motorcycle was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Saturday night with the help of the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter.

After leading deputies on a 5-mile-long chase from west Santa Rosa to Graton, James Ralston, 53, of Forestville was detained in the 8000 block of Jeanette Avenue in Graton, according to authorities.

Ralston was charged with felony evading, possession of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe, said sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia. Ralston also had outstanding misdemeanor warrants for possession of methamphetamine.

The motorcyclist was driving so fast at one point that deputies called off the pursuit, concerned for public safety, said Valencia. Thanks to airborne surveillance from Henry 1, said Valencia, they never lost visual contact with him.

The pursuit and arrest resulted in no accidents nor injuries.

Ralston was booked into Sonoma County Jail. His bail was set at $20,000. He was still in custody Monday morning, according to Valencia.

