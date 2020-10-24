High-speed pursuit lands driver in hospital with life-threatening injuries

A Petaluma man suffered life-threatening injuries and was arrested after leading Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies on a chase before rolling his car in Cotati early Saturday morning.

Juan Garcia, 26, and a female passenger were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries following the pursuit, which reached speeds of 115 mph along southbound Highway 101, the Sheriff’s Office said. The chase ended when Garcia lost control of a newer model Nissan Sentra at the Highway 116 exit and crashed into a sound wall, catching the sedan on fire.

A deputy initially stopped Garcia and his passenger just after 5 a.m. near the corner of Olive and Third streets in Santa Rosa. The sedan then sped off through a stop sign to enter Highway 101. Several deputies joined the pursuit, which ended in Cotati when Garcia exited and crashed the vehicle into the wall after running another red light and trying to get back onto Highway 101, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Neither Garcia nor his passenger, who deputies did not name, were wearing seat belts, though each had to be extricated from the car, according to Rancho Adobe Fire Battalion Chief Mike Weihman. The car fire was out by the time the Fire Department arrived just after 5:50 a.m., he said.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony evading with injury and possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The passenger was not arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.

