High surf advisory extended for North Bay, officials prepare to dig channel to prevent Russian River flooding

Waves towering over 20 feet high are expected to crash into the Sonoma Coast on Monday, as county officials prepare to dig a channel near the sand-blocked mouth of the Russian River to prevent water from spilling over the banks into the town of Jenner.

The large breaking waves have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an extension to the high surf advisory issued Saturday for the North Bay through Monday at 6 p.m.

Officials strongly urge people to remain back from the ocean while high surf advisories are in effect. This month, four people have died after being swept away by dangerous surf along the Sonoma Coast.

As of Sunday afternoon, the mouth of the Russian River remained shut by mounded sand that piled across the outlet by treacherous surf on Friday, according to Sonoma Water, the county water agency.

Sonoma Water plans to send a heavy equipment operator Tuesday morning to dig a trench aimed at halting potential flooding by releasing water from the river estuary to the ocean.

On Sunday, the river’s surface had swelled to a height of almost 7 feet at the Jenner Visitor’s Center, according to Sonoma Water.

