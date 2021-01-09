Subscribe

High surf, sleeper waves forecast for Sonoma Coast Sunday

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 9, 2021, 1:01PM
A high surf warning along the North Coast has been issued Sunday from 7 a.m to 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

“We will see increased sleeper waves,” said Roger Gass, a meteorologist at the service’s Monterey station.

Swells are expected to reach 16 to 22 feet, followed by breaking waves of 23 to 28 feet, he said. With water temperatures in the low 50s, conditions are especially dangerous to anyone caught in a wave, he said.

“That can be fatal if someone goes into cold water shock. We see increased numbers of drownings during these kind of events. We encourage people to stay away from the beaches, and away from the water if they do go to the beach,” Gass said.

High surf warnings have been in effect for several days, and another north/northwest swell has prompted the new alert for Sunday, he explained.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

