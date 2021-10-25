High surf warning issued for Bay Area, Sonoma Coast

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area coast, including Sonoma, through Tuesday morning.

The weekend storm, which brought as much as 14 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County, has prompted a long period swell, meteorologists said, which will continue to cause large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet through Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Weather service experts warn of an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and advise beach visitors to never turn their back on the ocean.