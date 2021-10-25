High surf warning issued for Bay Area, Sonoma Coast
The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area coast, including Sonoma, through Tuesday morning.
The weekend storm, which brought as much as 14 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County, has prompted a long period swell, meteorologists said, which will continue to cause large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet through Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Weather service experts warn of an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and advise beach visitors to never turn their back on the ocean.
Kaylee Tornay
Education, The Press Democrat
Learning is a transformative experience. Beyond that, it’s a right, under the law, for every child in this country. But we also look to local schools to do much more than teach children; they are tasked with feeding them, socializing them and offering skills in leadership and civics. My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.
