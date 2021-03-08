Subscribe

Dangerous surf conditions at Sonoma County beaches until Monday evening

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2021, 9:35AM
The National Weather Service is warning of large waves of up to 20 feet along the North Bay coast through Monday.

A beach hazards statement, urging people to avoid the water and remain vigilant at Sonoma County beaches, went into effect Monday morning and will last until 7 p.m.

The arriving northwest swell increases the risk of large breaking waves in shallow water as well as strong rip currents.

The dangerous surf coincides with a cold front that could bring rain and even snow to the region this week.

