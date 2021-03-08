Dangerous surf conditions at Sonoma County beaches until Monday evening

The National Weather Service is warning of large waves of up to 20 feet along the North Bay coast through Monday.

A beach hazards statement, urging people to avoid the water and remain vigilant at Sonoma County beaches, went into effect Monday morning and will last until 7 p.m.

The arriving northwest swell increases the risk of large breaking waves in shallow water as well as strong rip currents.

The dangerous surf coincides with a cold front that could bring rain and even snow to the region this week.

