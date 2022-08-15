High temps sicken at least 6 people during Sebastopol’s apple fair

Under a sizzling sun Sunday, a man attending Sebastopol’s Gravenstein Apple Fair was transported to a hospital and five others were treated for hot weather-related reasons, authorities said.

Firefighters at the fair received their first report around 1:45 p.m. from a festival staff member who saw an attendee appearing dehydrated and needing assistance, officials said.

Authorities could not confirm Sunday evening if the attendee transported to the hospital remained there or was released.

Firefighters received additional heat-related calls throughout the day, with the last coming in around 6:15 p.m., officials said.

The incidents came as temperatures inched up to the mid-90s on Sunday. Temperatures will hover there through at least midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

In Sebastopol Sunday, the temperature reached 90 degrees around 4:30 p.m. and humidity was at 33%, according to the NWS.

“That’s not terribly dry, but dry enough for people to be concerned about hydration,” meteorologist Brayden Murdock said.

Sunday’s weather was blistering across Sonoma County Sunday, the weather service reported: It hit 96 degrees in Santa Rosa; 94 in Occidental.

