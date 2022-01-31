High wind watch begins Monday night for Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the San Francisco Bay Area beginning Monday night, warning that strong gusts could topple trees and trigger power outages.

The watch, which lasts through Thursday morning, covers all of the Bay Area and the Santa Cruz mountains.

Meteorologists are predicting north winds between 30 and 45 mph in the mountains throughout the region, with gusts between 45 and 60 mph. The interior North Bay mountains could see even stronger gusts, the weather service said.

A high wind watch has been issued across the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains (excluding the Santa Clara valley) for gusty northerly winds. These gusty winds arrive between tonight and Thursday morning and fcst strongest in the N Bay mtns. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tCL7EpuxsD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2022

In the valleys and along the coast, winds are expected to blow between 15 and 25 mph, with 30 to 45 mph gusts, the weather service said.

Weather service officials warned that the wind could mean dangerous driving conditions for tall vehicles or vehicles pulling trailers.

The Northern Sonoma County Fire District urged people not to burn piles during the wind watch. The district also warned people in a social media post to make sure that old burns are entirely extinguished before the winds pick up.

