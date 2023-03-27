High wind gusts will be the primary concern with the storm system expected to reach Sonoma County beginning Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible with the storm, along with 3 inches of rain and potential thunderstorms. Rain and stronger winds will begin about 11 p.m. Monday and pick up speed and intensity until they reach a peak between 4 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office, said Monday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday for the Sonoma Coastal Range and North Bay Interior Mountains.

Sustained southern winds could reach 35 mph in Sonoma County’s hills, mountain ranges and coastal areas during the storm’s peak while gusts in the areas under a wind advisory could reach 50 mph.

Interior valley locations — including the cities of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Rohnert Park — could see gusts up to 40 mph, Canepa said.

Trees, already stressed from the weeks of heavy rain and strong winds across the area, could topple from the added pressure, he said.

Wind Advisory for tonight into Tue aftn has been expanded to include North Bay hills, East Bay hills & eastern Santa Clara hills. Peak gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/430tmFEpFr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 27, 2023

The center of the storm, which will be just off the Oregon coast when the storm begins, will continue to move south and reach about 60 to 70 miles off the coast of San Francisco by Wednesday.

Showers will become scattered after the current cold front moves out of the North Bay on Tuesday morning. But chances for thunderstorms will increase as the new system moves into the Bay Area, Canepa said.

There is a marginal chance for thunder and lightning Tuesday and up to a 20% chance Wednesday. The probability for thunderstorms is higher along the coast.

The storm is expected to move out of the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with some potential isolated showers lingering by Thursday afternoon, Canepa said.

“It’s at least moderate to high confidence that it will continue to be showery, wet, unsettled, cold, chilly with a possibility of a thunderstorm or two Wednesday,” he said.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to be about 1 1/2 to 3 inches across Sonoma County, with the higher numbers to be recorded in the Mayacamas Mountains and the coastal mountain ranges. Santa Rosa should anticipate 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain while Cloverdale could receive 2 to 3 inches.

While we remain under mainly clear sky conditions this weekend, more wind and rain is on the way early next week. The brunt of the storm's impacts will occur on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the region. Gusty winds and at times heavy rainfall expected. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/NdEMqBIQC0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2023

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at 707-521-5489 or madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.