While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, a bachelor's degree remains essential to many high-paying jobs across the United States.

Annual tuition and fees at four-year colleges rose 10 to 14% on average from 2010-11 to 2021-22, National Center for Education Statistics data shows. For many students, this means taking out loans. Federal student loan recipients who earned a bachelor's degree in 2016 borrowed an average of over $45,000 to earn their degree, as measured four years after graduation.

While expensive, bachelor's degrees provide higher earnings potential for U.S. workers. A Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis from 2021 shows that bachelor's degree holders make $277 more weekly than the median for all jobs, and $525 more than those whose highest education level is a high school diploma. What's more, the unemployment rate is lower for bachelor's degree holders at 3.5%, compared to 4.7% for all U.S. workers.

To be sure, not all jobs that require a bachelor's pay well. So, if you're going to get an undergraduate degree, what jobs will pay enough to make it worthwhile?

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Napa that require a bachelor's degree. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Graphic designers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $71,410

- Median hourly wage: $34.33

- Total employment: 100 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#49. Chemists

aslysun // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $71,890

- Median hourly wage: $34.56

- Total employment: 40 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#48. Human resources specialists

Rido // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $74,610

- Median hourly wage: $35.87

- Total employment: 270 people (3.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#47. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $74,640

- Median hourly wage: $35.89

- Total employment: 170 people (2.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#46. Teachers and instructors, all other

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $75,640

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Compliance officers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $77,500

- Median hourly wage: $37.26

- Total employment: 140 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#44. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $78,000

- Median hourly wage: $37.50

- Total employment: 50 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#43. Social and community service managers

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $78,370

- Median hourly wage: $37.68

- Total employment: 130 people (1.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#42. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $78,630

- Median hourly wage: $37.80

- Total employment: 390 people (5.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#41. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Canva

- Median annual wage: $81,490

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 510 people (6.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#40. Dietitians and nutritionists

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $82,140

- Median hourly wage: $39.49

- Total employment: 40 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#39. Occupational health and safety specialists

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $82,290

- Median hourly wage: $39.56

- Total employment: 40 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#38. Logisticians

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $83,410

- Median hourly wage: $40.10

- Total employment: 150 people (1.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#37. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

fizkes // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $84,310

- Median hourly wage: $40.53

- Total employment: 30 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#36. Public relations specialists

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $84,320

- Median hourly wage: $40.54

- Total employment: 80 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

