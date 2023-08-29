While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, a bachelor's degree remains essential to many high-paying jobs across the United States.

Annual tuition and fees at four-year colleges rose 10 to 14% on average from 2010-11 to 2021-22, National Center for Education Statistics data shows. For many students, this means taking out loans. Federal student loan recipients who earned a bachelor's degree in 2016 borrowed an average of over $45,000 to earn their degree, as measured four years after graduation.

While expensive, bachelor's degrees provide higher earnings potential for U.S. workers. A Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis from 2021 shows that bachelor's degree holders make $277 more weekly than the median for all jobs, and $525 more than those whose highest education level is a high school diploma. What's more, the unemployment rate is lower for bachelor's degree holders at 3.5%, compared to 4.7% for all U.S. workers.

To be sure, not all jobs that require a bachelor's pay well. So, if you're going to get an undergraduate degree, what jobs will pay enough to make it worthwhile?

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa that require a bachelor's degree. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Technical writers

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $99,670

- Median hourly wage: $47.92

- Total employment: 40 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#49. Occupational health and safety specialists

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $99,900

- Median hourly wage: $48.03

- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#48. Information security analysts

BalanceFormCreative // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $99,990

- Median hourly wage: $48.07

- Total employment: 40 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#47. Landscape architects

Toa55 // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $100,370

- Median hourly wage: $48.25

- Total employment: 40 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#46. Property appraisers and assessors

Canva

- Median annual wage: $100,860

- Median hourly wage: $48.49

- Total employment: 40 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Education administrators, all other

Canva

- Median annual wage: $101,080

- Median hourly wage: $48.60

- Total employment: 90 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#44. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

industryviews // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $101,320

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 60 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#43. Computer network architects

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $101,960

- Median hourly wage: $49.02

- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#42. Insurance underwriters

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $102,550

- Median hourly wage: $49.31

- Total employment: 70 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#41. Database administrators

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $103,560

- Median hourly wage: $49.79

- Total employment: 50 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#40. Budget analysts

sabthai // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $104,600

- Median hourly wage: $50.29

- Total employment: 40 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#39. Biological scientists, all other

Canva

- Median annual wage: $105,300

- Median hourly wage: $50.63

- Total employment: 130 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#38. Art directors

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $105,560

- Median hourly wage: $50.75

- Total employment: 50 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#37. Facilities managers

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $105,620

- Median hourly wage: $50.78

- Total employment: 260 people (1.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#36. Civil engineers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $105,700

- Median hourly wage: $50.82

- Total employment: 500 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $105,800

- Median hourly wage: $50.86

- Total employment: 200 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

