The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation's primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you'd expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor's degree, and many require a master's, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $109,060

- Median hourly wage: $52.43

- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#49. Administrative services managers

- Median annual wage: $109,630

- Median hourly wage: $52.71

- Total employment: 390 people (1.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#48. Financial and investment analysts

- Median annual wage: $109,990

- Median hourly wage: $52.88

- Total employment: 200 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#47. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Median annual wage: $111,130

- Median hourly wage: $53.43

- Total employment: 310 people (1.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#46. Engineers, all other

- Median annual wage: $111,800

- Median hourly wage: $53.75

- Total employment: 160 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Financial risk specialists

- Median annual wage: $112,450

- Median hourly wage: $54.06

- Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#44. Sales engineers

- Median annual wage: $112,510

- Median hourly wage: $54.09

- Total employment: 60 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#43. Occupational therapists

- Median annual wage: $117,390

- Median hourly wage: $56.44

- Total employment: 100 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#42. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

- Median annual wage: $117,630

- Median hourly wage: $56.55

- Total employment: 100 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#41. Fundraising managers

- Median annual wage: $118,960

- Median hourly wage: $57.19

- Total employment: 30 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#40. Electrical engineers

- Median annual wage: $121,910

- Median hourly wage: $58.61

- Total employment: 160 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#39. Data scientists

- Median annual wage: $122,560

- Median hourly wage: $58.92

- Total employment: 110 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#38. School psychologists

- Median annual wage: $123,400

- Median hourly wage: $59.33

- Total employment: 170 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#37. Dental hygienists

- Median annual wage: $123,510

- Median hourly wage: $59.38

- Total employment: 460 people (2.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#36. Veterinarians

- Median annual wage: $124,180

- Median hourly wage: $59.70

- Total employment: 200 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#35. Industrial production managers

- Median annual wage: $124,910

- Median hourly wage: $60.05

- Total employment: 360 people (1.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#34. Radiologic technologists and technicians

- Median annual wage: $124,990

- Median hourly wage: $60.09

- Total employment: 180 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

