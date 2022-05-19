Highway 1 collision west of Petaluma leaves two injured

Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1, west of Petaluma.

The collision was reported just after 1 p.m. at Valley Ford Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

3 car accident at Valley Ford Rd and Hwy 1 in Sonoma Co. ⁦@NorthBayNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/lwCcCxP1Xi — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) May 19, 2022

It involved a Toyota Prius, Toyota pickup and an SUV.

Traffic was blocked in both directions following the collision. It wasn’t immediately clear as of 2 p.m. if lanes had reopened.

