Subscribe

Highway 1 collision west of Petaluma leaves two injured

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2022, 2:03PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1, west of Petaluma.

The collision was reported just after 1 p.m. at Valley Ford Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It involved a Toyota Prius, Toyota pickup and an SUV.

Traffic was blocked in both directions following the collision. It wasn’t immediately clear as of 2 p.m. if lanes had reopened.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette