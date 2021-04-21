Highway 1 is reopening this week in Big Sur - 1 week ahead of schedule

Highway 1 will reopen near Big Sur a week ahead of schedule, following a months-long storm-related closure, Caltrans announced Monday.

The scenic stretch of highway between Cambria and Carmel will open noon on April 23, a week ahead of the agency's most recent estimate and about two months ahead of the original target date.

Until then, about five miles of the road will remain closed to through traffic.

The earlier reopening gives area businesses a few weeks to gear up before Mother's Day and more than a month to prepare for the Memorial Day weekend. Based on recent traveler traffic along the North Coast, that holiday promises to be a big one.

According to Caltrans, the earlier reopening is happening because of an increased pace of final roadway paving. In addition, favorable weather has helped crews speed repairs.

"Reopening Highway 1 at Rat Creek less than three months after a washout of this magnitude is great news for residents, recreationalists, business owners and those who move goods through this region," said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "Caltrans has been focused on the emergency work needed to increase the resiliency of this highway section to extreme weather and the fixes made will allow for safe travel."

Highway 1 has been closed at that location, about 70 miles north of Cambria, since a late January storm dumped 17 inches of rain on the area, triggering a debris flow from the 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar.

Crews have worked on site since immediately after the Jan. 28 washout to repair the damage from the mudslide, working seven days a week during daylight hours.

That schedule has allowed Highway 1 to reopen at Rat Creek in just 86 days.

As Caltrans spokesman Kevin Drabinski said, "The fact that we were able to keep to such an advanced timeline comes from our own internal pride in keeping state highways open and safe."

He added that residents and businesses in affected communities pulled together during the closure.

"Everyone lived through the same Dolan Fire, everyone lived through the intense rains that caused the washout," Drabinski said, along with the highway closure, pandemic restrictions and the shutdown of Hearst Castle.

During the construction project, approximately 70,000 cubic yards of debris material was removed from the canyon while a repair design strategy was being evaluated, Caltrans said.

Once an enhanced fill strategy was identified in late February, the agency introduced 45,000 cubic yards of fill dirt, capable of being compacted to support the roadway above, into the canyon.

Caltrans said some construction tasks will continue over the next few months, including installation of permanent guardrail, replacing the K-rail now in place.

Crews will also work on construction of headwalls at the culvert inlets, final grading features and placement of erosion control measures on both sides of the roadway.

As crews complete the remaining construction work over the next few months, intermittent traffic control at this location may cause delays for motorists of up to 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place to alert motorists when one way reversing traffic control is required.

The Caltrans release said, "One component yet to be started is a tunneling operation to install a steel pip culver that's 10 feet in diameter and 1 inch thick, which will pass from the canyon, through the fill below the roadway, and outlet to the ocean.

This key piece of infrastructure will substantially improve water flow capacity during future storm events. It will be augmented by a 5-foot-diameter culvert and two 24-inch culverts that have already been installed closer to the grade of the highway.

The redundancy of the drainage infrastructure is designed to make the highway more resilient to extreme weather conditions, which will allow for safe travel, Caltrans said.

Notwithstanding the intermittent traffic control, the reopening will be "welcome news indeed for residents, recreationalists, business owners and those who move goods through this region," Caltrans said in the release.

Good news for local businesses hard hit by closures, pandemic restrictions

Mel McColloch, longtime president of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce board, was ebullient Monday when he heard about the Highway 1 reopening at Rat Creek.

"This is probably the best day I've had representing the community in a long time, having that highway open for the summer," he said, especially considering that Caltrans said at one time that the road might not reopen until the end of July.

"Caltrans did such an excellent job," McColloch said, "everybody ought to give them a thank you."

Although Cambria has become a vacation destination in its own right in recent years, McColloch said the highway reopening still could have a significant effect on the bottom line of North Coast businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Hearst Castle in San Simeon.