Highway 1 motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash near Jenner

A motorcyclist died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Highway 1 near Jenner Saturday morning, authorities confirmed Monday.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was severely injured about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on northbound Highway 1, south of Carlevaro Way, according to the CHP.

Investigators say he was thrown from his motorcycle after losing control on a curve and going off the road.

He was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries that were life threatening, according to the CHP.

On Saturday, investigators said he was among hundreds of motorcyclists participating in the Rip City Riders’ Chilly Billy Fun Run fundraiser from the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

He wore a helmet that was flimsy and offered little protection, fire officials said.

Monte Rio Chief Steve Baxman said on Saturday that other riders pulled his bike off of him and positioned him on his side while they awaited medical help.

