Highway 1 to Big Sur closed as storm bears down on Central Coast

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, a 45-mile, landslide-prone section of cliffside Highway 1 that starts at Ragged Point and ends in Big Sur is closed, likely through midday Tuesday, due to possible impacts from an incoming storm that's predicted to dump quite a bit of rain on the region.

According to information released Sunday evening by Caltrans and other agencies, the "major rainstorm was expected to advance on the Monterey Bay area late Sunday night into early Monday morning and throughout the day. High winds also pose the potential for downed trees and power lines."

The northern end of the preemptive shutdown will be at Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, according to Caltrans and others involved in emergency services. Ragged Point is about 2 miles south of the Monterey/San Luis Obispo county line.

The Caltrans notice explained that "this closure on Highway 1 is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday, Dec. 14," depending on if the storm does any damage and how severe it is. "Assessments will take place during daylight hours and when safe to do so prior to reopening of the highway."

The storm was expected to be more severe to the north, and Monterey County has issued an evacuation warning for areas downslope of the Dolan Fire burn scar in the Big Sur area, where the storm could produce an increased likelihood of debris flows, which can be dangerous, threatening public safety and stability of the road and cliffs.

The Dolan Fire inferno torched 125,000 acres north of Limekiln State Park and about 10 miles south of Big Sur. It began in August 2020 and wasn't declared fully contained until Dec. 31, a long time frame due in part to rugged terrain over which the wildfire had raged.

In storm-prep mode, Caltrans officials say they're working with local agencies to minimize travel into Big Sur to allow residents and businesses to evacuate in the safest conditions possible. For instance, the release elaborated, "the evacuation closure of the area comes at the request of the California Highway Patrol and in support of Monterey County's evacuation warning."

Barricades, cones and message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.