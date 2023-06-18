Highway 101 crash in Cotati leaves 1 dead

A man was killed Sunday morning in Cotati after his vehicle crashed into a freeway sign and then a large redwood tree, officials said.

The man had been driving south on Highway 101 when for unknown reasons his Honda Civic drifted west off the roadway just south of West Sierra Avenue, California Highway Patrol Sgt. David deRutte said in a news release issued Sunday.

CHP officers were dispatched to the crash at about 3:25 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the Civic and inside it there was an unresponsive man trapped in the driver’s seat, according to the release.

The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District removed the man, who had suffered major injuries, from the sedan.

He was rushed via ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival, deRutte said.

The man’s name will not be released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit until his next of kin have been notified, officials said.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, they are encouraged to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.

