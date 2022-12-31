Highway 101 crash in Novato kills 2 teens, injures 3

Two Marin County teens were killed and three more were hospitalized when the car they were riding in flipped over a Highway 101 median in Novato, authorities said.

The crash happened late Thursday in the midst of several days of heavy rain, with more than an inch of rain falling on parts of the county from Thursday to Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The driver, a 16-year-old San Rafael boy, was taking the 2008 Honda Civic north when he lost control at approximately 11:43 p.m. and hit the center divider near Ignacio Boulevard, according to Marin County Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding.

The car came to rest on the southbound side of Highway 101 after rolling over the median, Fielding said. The driver and a 17-year-old Novato girl sitting in a rear seat were killed.

San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra Linda High School junior.

The Novato Unified School District said the girl who died was enrolled in the district's NOVA Independent Study program. Her name was not released.

The other three passengers in the car were taken to a hospital with major injuries, said California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner.

Horner said the rain "possibly could have been a factor" in the crash. He said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Two of the injured passengers, a 17-year-old Oakland girl and an 18-year-old Greenbrae woman, "were not believed to be wearing their seatbelts," Horner said.

The other passenger, a 17-year-old San Rafael boy, was buckled in, as were the two teens who died.

Autopsies and toxicology tests remained pending Friday morning.

At 16, the driver would have had a provisional driver's license, Horner said. For the first year of driving, California motorists are prohibited from driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and from carrying passengers younger than 20, unless accompanied by an adult 25 or older.

The San Rafael and Novato school districts said they would provide counseling.

The Terra Linda High School gymnasium was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Saturday for staff and students to meet with crisis counselors and psychologists, according to a letter to parents from the school principal, Katy Dunlap. Counselors will be available daily through the first week of January, she said.

Jan La Torre-Derby, superintendent of the Novato Unified School District, said that with parents' consent, counseling would be available once schools reopen Tuesday.

The county has received consistent rain this week. In the 24 hours leading up to 4 p.m. Friday, Dillon Beach got 0.83 inches of rain, Point Reyes Station 0.91 inches, Woodacre 1.5 inches, Kentfield 0.87 inches and Mill Valley 1.58 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Tamalpais received 3.56 inches of rain.

More rough weather was forecast for Marin as the weekend began, with another 1 to 3 inches of rain forecast between Friday evening and Saturday night along with winds of 20 to 30 mph, the weather agency said. Gusts could hit 50 mph from until about 8 a.m. Saturday.

The county is under a flood watch through Saturday evening, with coastal flooding forecast along the bay during high tides and flooding elsewhere likely on account of "excessive rainfall," the weather service said.