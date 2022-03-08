Highway 101 ramp closures set for widening in Petaluma

Overnight and weekend ramp closures are on tap this month on Highway 101 where a widening project continues in Petaluma.

The northbound right lane and off-ramp at Washington Street is scheduled to be closed 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday so crews may install poles for electronic signs, according to Caltrans.

“Ramp closures, detours, weather and traffic conditions can be posted on the new electronic signs,” Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said.

A similar closure is scheduled for southbound traffic from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The next round of closures will kick in a little more than a week later.

Beginning at 9 p.m. March 18, the southbound off-ramp at Washington will be closed through 3 p.m. March 19. It will close again at 9 p.m. that night and reopen 7 a.m. March 20.

Crews will demolish the off-ramp and realigning it to conform with the widened freeway, according to Caltrans.

Carpool lanes are being added to both sides of Highway 101, creating three lanes of traffic in each direction. Most stretches of Highway 101 in the North Bay already have three lanes in each direction.

The extra lanes in Petaluma should relieve congestion and improve traffic flow, since travelers have historically needed to slow down when going from three lanes to two lanes on the stretch under construction.

Highway 101 in Petaluma is part of a larger effort to expand the freeway along a 16-miles stretch from Highway 37 in Marin County to Corona Road in Petaluma.

The Marin-Sonoma Narrows Project has been ongoing for 20 years. It’s expected to cost at least $754 million, and the existing phase in Petaluma should wrap up this year.

Once the Petaluma portion is done, all that’s left is a 6-mile Marin County segment from Atherton Avenue in Novato to San Antonio Road.

That widening work begins this spring and should be finished in late 2023 or early 2024.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi