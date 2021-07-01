Highway 12 hit-and-run leaves scooter rider with major injuries

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with major injuries after he was thrown from a scooter with “makeshift repairs.”

The collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as the 51-year-old Santa Rosa man headed east on Highway 12 on a 2006 JMStar 150 cc scooter.

He got onto the highway from Dutton Road and collided with a pickup while attempting to enter the second lane at 40 mph, according to the CHP.

The rider was thrown from the scooter as it slid about 100 feet before coming to a stop in the right lane of the Highway 101 transition ramp, which is about a third of a mile from Dutton.

Authorities found the unconscious rider in eastbound Highway 12’s left lane and his open-face helmet was about 100 feet away. Paramedics took him to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major injuries.

Investigators say the scooter’s rear turn signals and brake lamp were taped on and its registration expired in 2009.

The other driver fled in a Nissan pickup, possibly a Titan or Frontier, according to the CHP. It was last seen moving east on Highway 12 and may have minor damage.

Lane closures lasted until about 5 a.m. while CHP officers investigated the collision.

