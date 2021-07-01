Subscribe

Highway 12 hit-and-run leaves scooter rider with major injuries

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2021, 2:54PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with major injuries after he was thrown from a scooter with “makeshift repairs.”

The collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as the 51-year-old Santa Rosa man headed east on Highway 12 on a 2006 JMStar 150 cc scooter.

He got onto the highway from Dutton Road and collided with a pickup while attempting to enter the second lane at 40 mph, according to the CHP.

The rider was thrown from the scooter as it slid about 100 feet before coming to a stop in the right lane of the Highway 101 transition ramp, which is about a third of a mile from Dutton.

Authorities found the unconscious rider in eastbound Highway 12’s left lane and his open-face helmet was about 100 feet away. Paramedics took him to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major injuries.

Investigators say the scooter’s rear turn signals and brake lamp were taped on and its registration expired in 2009.

The other driver fled in a Nissan pickup, possibly a Titan or Frontier, according to the CHP. It was last seen moving east on Highway 12 and may have minor damage.

Lane closures lasted until about 5 a.m. while CHP officers investigated the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette