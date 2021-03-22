Highway 12 north of Sonoma closed after fatal collision

A fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian forced the closure of a section of Highway 12 north of Sonoma on Monday, March 22.

The collision occurred sometime around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Verano Avenue and Highway 12, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page. As of 9:40 a.m., Highway 12 was closed in both directions from Verano Avenue to the Maxwell Village shopping area, California Highway Patrol Napa Area Officer Marc Renspurger said.

Renspurger said that Sonoma Police Department will be investigating the incident, as it occurred within Sonoma city limits.

The collision involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian, and the pedestrian is deceased, Renspurger said.

Highway 12 was still closed as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88