Highway 12 paving to affect traffic in Santa Rosa this weekend

Westbound travelers should expect delays this weekend on Highway 12 near downtown Santa Rosa while a pavement project takes place.

Work is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday on the stretch between the South E Street exit and Dutton Avenue, according to Caltrans.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day but a full closure is set for overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Eastbound traffic isn’t expected to be impacted.

According to Caltrans, delays may develop beginning at Farmers Lane and drivers should find alternate routes.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi