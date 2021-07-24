Highway 128 pavement project begins Monday in Geyserville, Cloverdale

A Highway 128 pavement repair project is scheduled to begin Monday in Geyserville and Cloverdale.

The five-week project covers two sections of Highway 128, according to Caltrans.

One section is 8 miles long between Pine Flat and Canyon roads in Geyserville and the other is about 4 miles from Highway 101 to Shear Road in Cloverdale.

Work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday through the end of August.

One-way traffic control will be implemented, which means drivers in each direction will need to take turns proceeding.

Construction costs $1.8 million and is covered by funds from the Senate Bill 1 Road Repair and Accountability Act, which was signed into law in 2017.

According to Caltrans, the legislative package invests $54 billion over a decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi