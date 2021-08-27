Highway 29 collision near Kelseyville leaves one dead

A head-on collision left one driver dead and another injured Thursday morning near Kelseyville.

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on Highway 29, north of Argonaut Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The scene is about 3 miles northwest of Kelseyville.

The deceased driver was going south in a 1998 Mazda Protege when she entered the opposite lane for reasons that are under investigation, the CHP reported.

She was traveling at 55 mph when she collided with a northbound 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 66-year-old Kelseyville woman, who’d been going 50 mph, according to the CHP.

The Mazda’s driver died at the scene, and her name was withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.

The Jeep’s driver may have suffered broken ribs and a broken foot, according to the CHP. Paramedics took her to Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport for treatment.

Both lanes were blocked for about an hour Thursday morning.

