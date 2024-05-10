After postponing work last weekend due to rain, the major pavement repair project designed to reduce flooding and traffic delays on California State Route 37 will once again close a portion of the highway this weekend, Caltrans announced.

As part of the long-awaited Solano Pavement Repair Project, the 21-mile east-west thoroughfare that runs across Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties will see a shutdown of its eastbound lane between Vallejo and Sonoma County starting at 10 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

During the closure, motorists traveling eastbound on State Route 37 will need to exit left onto northbound State Route 121 (Arnold Drive), turn right on State Route 12/121 (Carneros Hwy/Fremont Drive) and turn onto southbound State Route 29 (Sonoma Blvd) to enter the connector loop back to eastbound State Route 37.

During the 55-hour weekend full highway closure, Caltrans will performs major pavement repair and maintenance work on State Route 37’s eastbound lane.

The closure is necessary for worker and public safety, Caltrans said. All work is weather permitting.

Residents and travelers who have a question or want to share a concern about the project, can call the 37 Pave Project Hotline 510-286-0319.