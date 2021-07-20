Highway 37 closures planned for road repair project

Overnight closures of Highway 37 in Sonoma County are planned for next month during a road repair project, officials said.

Crews will seal broken asphalt and make other repairs along the highway between Walnut Street in Vallejo and Highway 121, Caltrans said in a news release.

The bulk of the work is scheduled to take place overnight on weekdays from Aug. 2 through Aug. 13, Caltrans said.

One side of the highway will be closed at a time. The eastbound side will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. “on various nights,” Caltrans said.

The westbound side, including the Walnut Avenue onramp in Vallejo, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use highways 121 and 29 as alternate routes, Caltrans said.

