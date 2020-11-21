Highway 37 crash leads to hourlong delays

A crash on Highway 37 near the Sonoma County Raceway caused 1-hour delays for eastbound commuters Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported to the CHP just before 5 p.m. at Highway 37 near Sears Point Road, the agency’s traffic incident website showed.

It involved a motorcycle and two trucks, the website said. An ambulance and tow trucks were sent to the crash site.

Traffic was backed up to Lakeville Highway and was expected to delay drivers going east for up to an hour, according to SigAlert, a North Bay traffic website.

Check back for more details.

