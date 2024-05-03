Paving work that was to close a portion of Highway 37 over the weekend has been rescheduled due to expected rain, Caltrans announced Wednesday.

As part of the long-awaited Solano Pavement Repair Project, the eastbound lanes between Solano and Sonoma counties were to close for 55 hours starting Friday.

A new project date hasn’t been announced.

A cold front is expected to bring light to moderate rain to the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Inland areas, including Santa Rosa, may receive as much as a half inch of rain from 11 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday, forecasters said. Other areas, including Cloverdale and Napa, may see as much as an inch of rain.

A cold front will bring light to moderate rain from Friday night into Saturday. Most of the region sees up to 0.5" of rain while the coastal ranges see up to 1", especially in the North Bay Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/TJgWApLOme — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 2, 2024

Residents and travelers who have a question or want to share a concern about the Highway 37 project, can call the 37 Pave Project Hotline 510-286-0319.