Highway 50 to fully reopen this week, a month after Caldor fire closed it down

The final stretch of Highway 50 forced closed by the Caldor Fire for the past month is expected to reopen Tuesday morning, authorities said.

"We will allow the general public starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday," Caltrans spokeswoman Angela DaPrato said during a virtual wildfire briefing Sunday evening.

The highway as of Monday morning remained shut down in both directions between Kyburz and Meyers for general travel, but residents with documentation of residency or homeownership as of 8 a.m. were allowed access to closed areas along that stretch, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

"This area is still under an evacuation order and property owners cannot occupy the residences; however this opportunity can be used to examine burned properties, or secure property," the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Forest Service said in a joint news statement Sunday. That statement said Highway 50 would reopen to the public "in the very near future."

Authorities in a Monday morning briefing encouraged fire crews to take caution on the roadway as traffic flow resumes Tuesday, in case drivers are distracted by sights of wildfire damage along the highway.

Caltrans, fire agencies and law enforcement on Aug. 20 closed a 46-mile stretch of Highway 50 in both directions between Pollock Pines and Meyers in response to the Caldor fire, which at that time had burned 73,000 acres with 0% containment.

The blaze is now close to 220,000 acres but with 72% containment, and most evacuation orders aside from the one between (but not including) Kyburz and Meyers have been reduced to warnings or lifted, including the Pollock Pines and South Lake Tahoe areas.

The highway closure has shrunk down to a few miles along with the evacuation changes to allow for repopulation, but until it is fully opened, the main travel route between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe is cut off.

Tahoe-area tourism agencies and South Lake Tahoe city officials declared in statements last week that most of the region is "open for business," but the highway closure has made that unfeasible for visitors from the Sacramento area.