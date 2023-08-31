California Highway Patrol is searching for a man who authorities said stole a septic truck, crashed it head-on into another vehicle and took off.

The man stole the truck from a septic business on Llano Road, between Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7766583&lat=38.3921765&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

He was driving the truck south on Calistoga Road in Sonoma County around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when it drifted off the road just south of Alpine Road.

The driver overcorrected and the vehicle collided with a Mercedes SUV, pushing it off the road, deRutte said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6569347772461&lat=38.51883008726496&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The truck then overturned and blocked the road, and the driver ran from the crash.

A witness told authorities they believed the driver was a man.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 74-year-old St. Helena woman, was freed from her vehicle by Sonoma County Fire District crews. She suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The septic business hadn’t realized their truck was stolen, deRutte said.

Calistoga Road was cleared by about 2:45 p.m.

None of the truck’s contents spilled onto the road, deRutte said.

[Español abajo] Hit and Run with Stolen Septic Truck Here is info from CHP on yesterday's accident on Calistoga Rd.... Posted by Sonoma County Fire District on Thursday, August 31, 2023

CHP is looking for information regarding the suspect and investigating the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.