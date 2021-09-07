Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off Pacifica cliff

A woman hiking along a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean tripped and fell 50 feet to her death Sunday morning, police say.

The Pacifica woman fell at 9:40 a.m. while hiking at Mori Point south of San Francisco, police told KPIX. She was found on the beach 50 feet below the trail.

Other hikers told police they saw the woman trip and fall off the path, SFGate reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, The Mercury News reported. Her name has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

Police ask that anyone with information call 650-738-7314 about case number 21-2386.

Mori Point, part of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, is a 32-acre wetland park with trails, red-legged frog ponds and a revived habitat for the San Francisco garter snake.