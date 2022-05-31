Hiker dies in Northern California after being swept into ocean by wave

May 30—A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by a wave near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast in Humboldt County. The hiker's death was reported by the Shelter Cove Fire Department on their Facebook page.

According to Redheaded Blackbelt, after the hiker was swept into the water by a wave, another hiker also ended up in the water trying to perform a rescue. Both ended up being pulled out of the water by the Shelter Cove Ocean Rescue Team, which utilized both a boat and jet ski in the operation.

The rescue team went out in rough waters at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. While one hiker was successfully saved, the other was recovered amid the 15-20 foot waves and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim who survived was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. That individual's medical status is unknown at this time.

There was apparently a strong rip current where the hikers went into the water. The California Department of Parks and Recreation warns about such currents on its Ocean Safety page, saying:

"These are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves or where a there is a stream or outflow into the surfline. The majority of ocean rescues made by lifeguards are due to victims struggling in rip currents."

___

(c)2022 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.