Missing hiker found dead near Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park

A missing hiker was found dead not far from a popular scenic area in Death Valley National Park, adding to the park's unusually high death toll this year.

According to the National Park Service, a 27-year-old woman and her aunt parked at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes lot at 11 a.m. Saturday and headed out into the park for a hike. Half an hour into the hike, the aunt elected to return the car, while her niece said she would return in one or two hours.

When the woman did not return by 5 p.m., her aunt reported her missing to park rangers. Searchers discovered a line of footprints the next morning matching the missing woman's shoes and followed them to her body, about a mile and a half from the parking lot.

The park service has not released the woman's name, describing her only as "an experienced hiker." The Inyo County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death, although rangers have already said foul play is not suspected. A request to the coroner's office for more information was not returned by publication time.

This marks at least the sixth death in the park since the start of the year. Abby Wines, a spokesperson for Death Valley National Park, told SFGATE in August that the park usually sees one or two heat-related fatalities each year. As climate change creates ever-hotter conditions in the world's hottest location, rangers fear more visitors may perish in Death Valley.

"Nine of the park's 10 hottest years in history have happened in the last 15 years, since I've lived here," Wines said. "This year has been unbearable."

Temperatures regularly hit 120 degrees in the summer, although the average high is a more agreeable 77 degrees in November. It was 87 degrees in Death Valley on Saturday.

SFGATE deputy managing editor Andrew Chamings contributed to this report.