Hiker slides 900 feet down Southern California mountain 'ice chute'

A hiker in the Cucamonga Wilderness was airlifted from an ice chute after sliding around 900 feet down the mountain on Sunday, sheriffs say.

Jeaffreson Guevara was hiking with his wife in the Ice House Saddle area when he "slipped on ice and slid down the steep mountain," according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department news release.

He slid for approximately 300 yards down the "ice chute" before coming to rest on some bushes.

Rescuers concluded that an attempt on foot would take too long so they called in the the sheriff's aviation unit. The sheriff's Helicopter 40 King 4 crew conducted a search of the area and found the hiker clinging onto the bushes in the steep ice chute. The Air Rescue 306 crew was then brought on to retrieve Guevara.

"An air medic trained in technical rescue was hoisted down to Jeaffreson approximately 120 feet," the sheriff's department said. "Once on the ground, the rescuer set up an anchor system and began the process of securing the fall victim in a harness to be hoisted out."

Jeafferson and the rescuer, Reserve Deputy Gordon Yee, were successfully hoisted out and into the helicopter, and transferred to medical personnel for evaluation.

AllTrails describes the Icehouse Canyon to Icehouse Saddle hike as "a 7.7 mile heavily trafficked out and back trail located near Mount Baldy, California that features beautiful wild flowers and is rated as difficult."

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department news release did not detail the hiker's injuries. A request for an update on the situation was not returned by the department at time of publication.